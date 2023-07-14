Delhi on 14 July continued to witness a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas near the Yamuna following heavy rainfall and spate in the river for the past few days. Though, according to the Delhi Flood Control Department, the water level of the Yamuna river has started to decrease as it was recorded at 208.40 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 9 am today against 208.66 metres at 8 pm last night.

Due to water logging, some commuters also complained that they were forced to walk as no busses are running. Several buses and trucks were stranded following the ban on entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles (essential and emergency services are exempted) in the city.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days. For today, IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain accompanied with thunderstorm.

List of affected areas due to floods

The Yamuna water has caused flooding in several parts of Delhi including ITO area, which is a key route to commute from East Delhi to Central Delhi and Connaught Place. Moreover, road outside Hanuman Mandir near Kashmere Gate in Delhi is also heavily waterlogged. Waterlogging also continued near ISBT bus stand, Rajghat, Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony.