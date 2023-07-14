Delhi on 14 July continued to witness a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas near the Yamuna following heavy rainfall and spate in the river for the past few days. Though, according to the Delhi Flood Control Department, the water level of the Yamuna river has started to decrease as it was recorded at 208.40 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 9 am today against 208.66 metres at 8 pm last night.

