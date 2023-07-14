Delhi floods: Over 23,000 people evacuated in Delhi due to flooding from the Yamuna river, with traffic and transportation severely affected. More rain expected.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi on 14 July continued to witness a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas near the Yamuna following heavy rainfall and spate in the river for the past few days. Though, according to the Delhi Flood Control Department, the water level of the Yamuna river has started to decrease as it was recorded at 208.40 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 9 am today against 208.66 metres at 8 pm last night.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi on 14 July continued to witness a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas near the Yamuna following heavy rainfall and spate in the river for the past few days. Though, according to the Delhi Flood Control Department, the water level of the Yamuna river has started to decrease as it was recorded at 208.40 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 9 am today against 208.66 metres at 8 pm last night.
Due to water logging, some commuters also complained that they were forced to walk as no busses are running. Several buses and trucks were stranded following the ban on entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles (essential and emergency services are exempted) in the city.
Due to water logging, some commuters also complained that they were forced to walk as no busses are running. Several buses and trucks were stranded following the ban on entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles (essential and emergency services are exempted) in the city.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days. For today, IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain accompanied with thunderstorm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days. For today, IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain accompanied with thunderstorm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
List of affected areas due to floods
The Yamuna water has caused flooding in several parts of Delhi including ITO area, which is a key route to commute from East Delhi to Central Delhi and Connaught Place. Moreover, road outside Hanuman Mandir near Kashmere Gate in Delhi is also heavily waterlogged. Waterlogging also continued near ISBT bus stand, Rajghat, Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony.
List of affected areas due to floods
The Yamuna water has caused flooding in several parts of Delhi including ITO area, which is a key route to commute from East Delhi to Central Delhi and Connaught Place. Moreover, road outside Hanuman Mandir near Kashmere Gate in Delhi is also heavily waterlogged. Waterlogging also continued near ISBT bus stand, Rajghat, Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony.
Number of people evacuated:
A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna in Delhi, as the water level is still surpassing the danger mark, an official statement said. The Delhi Government reported that 21,092 people are currently residing in tents and shelters. Additionally, 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued 1,022 individuals on Thursday.
Number of people evacuated:
A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna in Delhi, as the water level is still surpassing the danger mark, an official statement said. The Delhi Government reported that 21,092 people are currently residing in tents and shelters. Additionally, 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued 1,022 individuals on Thursday.
Traffic Update:
The Delhi traffic police said that traffic movement is affected on Vikas Marg towards ITO due to overflow of flood water. In another update, it said that traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near Railway Under Bridge. It also said that no vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover due to overflow of drain water near WHO Building.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Traffic Update:
The Delhi traffic police said that traffic movement is affected on Vikas Marg towards ITO due to overflow of flood water. In another update, it said that traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near Railway Under Bridge. It also said that no vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover due to overflow of drain water near WHO Building.