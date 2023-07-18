The Yamuna water level was recorded at 206.01 meters in Delhi on Monday at 11 pm, which is a level-up from the earlier gradual decrease in the water level of the Yamuna. Earlier on Monday morning, the water level of the Yamuna crossed 205.48 metres . This was slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, even as the waterlogging persisted in several parts of the national capital.

Delhi is in the middle of battling one of its worst flood-like scenarios due to the recent heavy rain, with more than 25,000 people evacuated from inundated areas.

As per the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level, which had breached the danger mark, flooding vast swathes of the national capital, was recorded at 205.48 at 7 am on Monday down from 206.02 m at 8 am on Sunday.

Here are the Top updates:

-With the water level in the Yamuna showing a rising trend, the Delhi government urged people on Monday to stay put in the relief camps while assuring them that they are not facing any threat, even as some of them returned to their homes and shops to begin the exercise of rebuilding them.

-Delhi Minister Atishi advised people living in relief camps set up by the government in the National Capital to not return to their flood-affected homes since there was a "slight rise" in water level in Yamuna River after rains lashed some areas of Haryana a day earlier.

-The water level of the Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed the 208-metre mark on July 12, is still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

-The Monastery market, one of the worst-hit places due to the flooding, showed signs of returning to normalcy as shopkeepers came back to clean their shops and assess the damage. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was also directed to carry out fumigation of the flood-affected areas to avoid the spread of diseases when people return.

-Children who lost their school uniforms and books in the flood will be allowed to attend classes without those until new sets of uniforms and textbooks are arranged for them.

-In view of the decrease in the water level of Yamuna, the Transport Department of the Delhi Government relaxed some of its travel restrictions. The entry of heavy goods vehicles in Delhi will now be restricted only from the Singhu border.

-Moreover, in an order issued by the Transport Department of the Delhi government, it has been said that interstate buses plying from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand to Delhi's ISBT Kashmiri Gate will be able to reach Singhu border only.

-Earlier, in an order issued on July 13, the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi was restricted from the Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border owing to waterlogging. However, heavy vehicles carrying food items and essentials were excluded from it.

-Meanwhile, IMD had issued a warning with predictions that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states.

(With inputs from ANI)