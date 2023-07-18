Delhi floods: Yamuna water level rises to 206.01 meters, still flowing above danger mark. Top updates3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:16 AM IST
Delhi floods: The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi is rising again, reaching 206.01 meters, above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The Delhi government has urged people to stay in relief camps and not return to their flood-affected homes.
The Yamuna water level was recorded at 206.01 meters in Delhi on Monday at 11 pm, which is a level-up from the earlier gradual decrease in the water level of the Yamuna. Earlier on Monday morning, the water level of the Yamuna crossed 205.48 metres . This was slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, even as the waterlogging persisted in several parts of the national capital.
