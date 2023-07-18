The Yamuna water level was recorded at 206.01 meters in Delhi on Monday at 11 pm, which is a level-up from the earlier gradual decrease in the water level of the Yamuna. Earlier on Monday morning, the water level of the Yamuna crossed 205.48 metres . This was slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, even as the waterlogging persisted in several parts of the national capital.

