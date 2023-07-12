The water level of the Yamuna River has surged once again due to heavy rainfall in the anchor catchment area on 11 July. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting as the national capital remains on high alert for a flood. Meanwhile, rescue and rehabilitation teams are engaged in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations.

A staggering 359,000 cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage on Tuesday, into the Yamuna, leading to concerns about flooding in the region. Yamuna in Delhi has breached all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, now flowing at 207.55 metres stated Central Water Commission. On rising Yamuna water level in the city, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting stated officials.

The heavy rains in the hilly areas have caused all the river drains originating from those regions to exceed the danger mark. The water levels of rivers like Pathrala and Som in Yamunanagar have risen all of a sudden, resulting in an increase in the water level of the Yamuna.

As all the gates of the Hathni Kund Barrage were opened, the water is expected to reach Delhi within the next 72 hours. The administration has issued a high alert, anticipating a rise in the water level and potential flood-like conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' for Delhi. The water level of the Yamuna River has surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The incessant rainfall in Delhi and the surrounding regions has caused the river to rise significantly. At 8 am today, the water level of the river was measured at 207.25 meters at the Bridge, reaching a point close to the highest flood level of 207.49 meters. This indicates that the river is flowing above the danger level, reported ANI.