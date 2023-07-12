Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level crosses warning mark; CM Kejriwal convenes emergency meet: Latest updates2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Yamuna water level rises due to heavy rains, 3.59 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathni Kund barrage, Delhi on high alert as water level expected to rise.
The water level of the Yamuna River has surged once again due to heavy rainfall in the anchor catchment area on 11 July. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting as the national capital remains on high alert for a flood. Meanwhile, rescue and rehabilitation teams are engaged in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations.
The heavy rains in the hilly areas have caused all the river drains originating from those regions to exceed the danger mark. The water levels of rivers like Pathrala and Som in Yamunanagar have risen all of a sudden, resulting in an increase in the water level of the Yamuna.
As all the gates of the Hathni Kund Barrage were opened, the water is expected to reach Delhi within the next 72 hours. The administration has issued a high alert, anticipating a rise in the water level and potential flood-like conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' for Delhi. The water level of the Yamuna River has surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The incessant rainfall in Delhi and the surrounding regions has caused the river to rise significantly. At 8 am today, the water level of the river was measured at 207.25 meters at the Bridge, reaching a point close to the highest flood level of 207.49 meters. This indicates that the river is flowing above the danger level, reported ANI.
According to the latest forecast from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at ORB is expected to reach 207 meters by 3 am on Wednesday and may continue to rise further.
In response to the situation, 45 boats have been deployed by the Boat Club and the Irrigation and Flood Control department for awareness, evacuation, and rescue operations. NGOs have also been engaged to provide relief to those who have been evacuated.
Due to the rising water levels, road traffic at the Old Railway Bridge has been closed since Tuesday morning. Additionally, all gates at the Okhla Barrage have been opened to release excess water, ensuring that the water level in the Yamuna River does not remain dangerously high for an extended period.
The flood warning system categorises flood levels based on the volume of water released. A low flood warning is declared when 80,000 cusecs of water are released, a medium flood when 250,000 cusecs are released, and a high flood when 300,000 cusecs are released.
The Delhi government is taking proactive measures to address the situation and prepare for potential flooding. On the orders of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, inspections were conducted at the Akshardham tents, which are being used for relocation purposes. Over 2,500 tents have been set up in six districts of Delhi to accommodate people from submerged areas along the Yamuna, ensuring their safety.
The heavy downpour in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, has disrupted normal life and posed additional challenges for the affected regions.
