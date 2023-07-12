The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' for Delhi. The water level of the Yamuna River has surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The incessant rainfall in Delhi and the surrounding regions has caused the river to rise significantly. At 8 am today, the water level of the river was measured at 207.25 meters at the Bridge, reaching a point close to the highest flood level of 207.49 meters. This indicates that the river is flowing above the danger level, reported ANI.

