Delhi flyers alert! IndiGo says ‘ops are impacted’, issues advisory amid red alert for rainfall

IndiGo on Monday issued a travel advisory for flyers, saying flight operations have been impacted by adverse weather conditions in Delhi amid an India Meteorological Department's red alert for rain and thunderstorms.

In an X post, the airline said, “Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations are impacted.”

IndiGo suggested that passengers check flight status before leaving for the airport and said, “We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience. For the most up-to-date flight information, please visit https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status”

IndiGo said its crew and ground teams are “there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible”.

Delhi on ‘red’ alert for thunderstorms and rain Delhi weather took a sudden turn on Monday afternoon after a dust storm accompanied by strong winds swept across the city, prompting a red alert for thunderstorms and rain by the weather agency.

A red alert signifies the need to take action and follow safety advisories issued by authorities.

The IMD said a dust storm, followed by a thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 70-90 kmph, was very likely across the entire national capital.

Palam recorded wind speeds of 50 knots (92 kmph) at 2.30 pm.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, is expected in several parts of the city.

Officials advised people to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees and stay away from electric poles and waterlogged areas.

Weather experts attributed the sudden change to a western disturbance currently affecting the Himalayan region, PTI reported. They said its impact is likely to weaken from Tuesday, after which temperatures are expected to rise again.

Meanwhile, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI that over the past few days, there have been continuous weather changes across North-West India due to the Western Disturbance.

“Today, due to a Western Disturbance over North Pakistan, there is an Orange alert in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Light rain is expected in these areas. The wind speed will be 50-60 km/h, and a dust storm may occur in Rajasthan. A red alert has been issued for light rain in Delhi, with wind speeds of 70-90 km/h,” he said.