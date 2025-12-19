Delhi fog alert! IndiGo warns of flight delays in new advisory, IGI airport says...

Several flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) were delayed due to dense fog conditions affecting parts of north India. The Delhi airport, IndiGo and SpiceJet released an advisory, warning flyers of flight delays and requesting them to contact the airline and check flight status before leaving for the airport.

Meanwhile, a Mint journalist reported that all IndiGo flights were delayed for over six hours on Friday. He informed that the airline provided refreshments to all the passengers in the meantime, and long queues were witnessed near food outlets.