Delhi fog alert! IndiGo warns of flight delays in new advisory, IGI airport says...

Reported By Sounak Mukhopadhyay, Written By Akriti Anand
Published19 Dec 2025, 05:59 AM IST
Amid the ongoing crisis in IndiGo in terms of operations of flights, 22 flights were cancelled on Friday at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport, Amritsar, leaving passengers stranded at the airport. Prices of flights of other airlines have almost doubled.
Amid the ongoing crisis in IndiGo in terms of operations of flights, 22 flights were cancelled on Friday at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport, Amritsar, leaving passengers stranded at the airport. Prices of flights of other airlines have almost doubled. (HT_PRINT)

Several flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) were delayed due to dense fog conditions affecting parts of north India. The Delhi airport, IndiGo and SpiceJet released an advisory, warning flyers of flight delays and requesting them to contact the airline and check flight status before leaving for the airport.

Meanwhile, a Mint journalist reported that all IndiGo flights were delayed for over six hours on Friday. He informed that the airline provided refreshments to all the passengers in the meantime, and long queues were witnessed near food outlets.

Long queues were witnessed near food outlets at Delhi IGI airport.
