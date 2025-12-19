Delhi fog alert! IndiGo warns of flight delays in new advisory, IGI airport says...

Several flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) were delayed due to dense fog conditions affecting parts of north India. The Delhi airport, IndiGo and SpiceJet released an advisory, warning flyers of flight delays and requesting them to contact the airline and check flight status before leaving for the airport.

Meanwhile, a Mint journalist reported that all IndiGo flights were delayed for over six hours on Friday. He informed that the airline provided refreshments to all the passengers in the meantime, and long queues were witnessed near food outlets.

Long queues were witnessed near food outlets at Delhi IGI airport.

Delhi airport says… In an advisory issued around 4 am on Friday, the Delhi airport said, "Due to dense fog, flight operations are currently under CAT III conditions, resulting in flight disruptions".

It told the passengers: "Please be assured, our on-ground officials are working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across Terminals. For the latest flight status, please contact your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused."