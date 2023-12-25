Delhi fog news: Due to bad weather in Delhi, 7 flights were diverted to Jaipur and one flight was diverted to Ahmedabad between 6.am-9 am today i.e. on 25 December, airport source said as reported by news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Delhi Airport had issued a passenger advisory after thick fog affected operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Also Read: Weather Update: Winter grips Delhi; IMD predicts very dense fog in THESE states; rains in Coastal Tamil Nadu "While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," reads the advisory issued by Delhi Airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airport authorities initiated the anti-fog landing system, technically called the CAT-lll Instrument Landing System (ILS). The CAT III system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility level is low.

As per IMD, the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. The cold Christmas morning in the national capital was covered with thick layer of fog while the air quality improved from the "severe" to the "very poor" category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Fog blankets Punjab and Haryana A blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday as cold weather conditions prevailed in the two states.

The fog reduced visibility at many places in the two states early on Monday. Sirsa, Bhiwani, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala reported dense fog, according to a Met official. Today, the fog reduced visibility with Delhi's Palam, Amritsar, Agra, Gwalior, Prayagraj, Jaisalmer recorded 00m visibility while Safdarjung and Shillong recorded 200 m, 300 m visibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the IMD has sounded an alert of dense to very dense visibility of less than 50 meters at few pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh during 25th-27th December, 2023 and East Rajsthan on 25 and 26 December.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!