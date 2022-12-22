Delhi: Fog conditions for two more days, temperature to remain at 6-7 degree Celsius2 min read . 06:18 PM IST
- The foggy conditions of the city affected the movement of traffic and the operations of the railways is also disrupted
The foggy conditions in the national capital are expected to continue for 2 more days and the temperature of the city is also likely to remain at lower levels of 6 to 7 degree Celsius, according to the officials of the weather department.
The foggy conditions in the national capital are expected to continue for 2 more days and the temperature of the city is also likely to remain at lower levels of 6 to 7 degree Celsius, according to the officials of the weather department.
“Fog conditions prevailing in Delhi during morning hours which is lowering visibility. Dense fog to continue for the next 2 days, the temperature will be between 6-7°C. Lowest temp of 4.6°C recorded in Bikaner today," news agency ANI quoted Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.
“Fog conditions prevailing in Delhi during morning hours which is lowering visibility. Dense fog to continue for the next 2 days, the temperature will be between 6-7°C. Lowest temp of 4.6°C recorded in Bikaner today," news agency ANI quoted Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.
A dense layer of fog enveloped various regions of north India, including Delhi on Thursday morning. The foggy conditions of the city affected the movement of traffic and the operations of the railways is also disrupted.
A dense layer of fog enveloped various regions of north India, including Delhi on Thursday morning. The foggy conditions of the city affected the movement of traffic and the operations of the railways is also disrupted.
An official from the railways informed the news agency PTI that around 20 trains were running late by 1:30 to 4:30 hours.
An official from the railways informed the news agency PTI that around 20 trains were running late by 1:30 to 4:30 hours.
However, flight operations at the capital remains normal as the Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) kicked in at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
However, flight operations at the capital remains normal as the Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) kicked in at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 51 and 200 is 'dense', 201 and 500 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 'shallow'.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 51 and 200 is 'dense', 201 and 500 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 'shallow'.
On Thursday, the visibility levels at the Palam and Safdarjung airports were at 200 meters according to the meteorological department which was a relief as the visibility levels of both places plunged to 50 meters on Tuesday.
On Thursday, the visibility levels at the Palam and Safdarjung airports were at 200 meters according to the meteorological department which was a relief as the visibility levels of both places plunged to 50 meters on Tuesday.
Visibility levels improved on Wednesday after southwesterly winds at the middle tropospheric level led to a consequent rise in temperatures.
Visibility levels improved on Wednesday after southwesterly winds at the middle tropospheric level led to a consequent rise in temperatures.
The officials from IMD informed that due to low temperatures, high moisture, and still winds, a layer of dense to very dense fog persisted over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, west and east Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
The officials from IMD informed that due to low temperatures, high moisture, and still winds, a layer of dense to very dense fog persisted over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, west and east Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
"Satellite imagery shows a continuation of dense fog layer from Punjab and northwest Rajasthan to Bihar," an IMD official said.
"Satellite imagery shows a continuation of dense fog layer from Punjab and northwest Rajasthan to Bihar," an IMD official said.
With inputs from agencies
With inputs from agencies