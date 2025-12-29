Delhi fog LIVE Updates: Smog hits capital, visibility drops to 50 m at IGI airport — trains, flights delayed, cancelled

Delhi fog LIVE Updates: Dense fog blanketed the national capital on Monday morning as low visibility disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Besides flight disruption, even trains were running late by hours.
In the wake of low visibility conditions due to fog, Delhi Airport in its passenger advisory issued at 7:00 AM said, "Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT Ill conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. For the latest flight updates, please contact your respective airlines. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience caused."
Several flights were delayed and cancelled as extremely low visibility prompted operations under CAT Ill conditions. Indigo, SpiceJet and Air India issued travel advisories warning about delays and change in flight schedules.
Catch all Delhi fog LIVE Updates here
Delhi registered an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 403 at 7:05 AM, falling in ‘Severe’ range, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. After 5 days, the air quality returned to hazardous levels. As many as 25 out of 38 monitoring stations across Delhi-NCR recorded AQI above 400, that is in ‘severe’ category. Anand Vihar and Vivel Vihar recorded AQI reading above 450, that falls in ‘severe+’ range.
Warning against flight delays due to dense fog, Air India in a post on X stated, “Weather forecast for tomorrow morning indicates dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which is likely to impact flight operations. We have taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions (learn more at http://bit.ly/4agYVyF). However, in the event of unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations, please rest assured that our ground teams will extend all necessary assistance.”
Air India further mentioned that passengers of fog affected flights can change their flights without any extra charge, “In addition, our ‘FogCare’ initiative allows passengers booked on certain flights that are likely to be affected during the fog window to receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers, with the option to change their flights without any extra payment or seek a full refund on their bookings without any penalty.”
SpiceJet in a post on X stated, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”
Delhi Airport in its passenger advisory issued at 7:00 AM said, “Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT Ill conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. For the latest flight updates, please contact your respective airlines. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience caused.”
IndiGo in its travel advisory said, “#Delhi and #Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements."
It added, “We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd If your flight is impacted, you can conveniently rebook your journey or claim a refund through https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html.”
Amid low visibility, train services were also impacted which suffered hours long delay due to foggy weather condition.
Several flights were delayed and cancelled at IGI airport due to unfavourable weather conditions on 29 December. Dense fog blanketing the capital city continues to disrupt operations.
On Monday morning at 5:30 AM, Indira Gandhi International Airport recorded very low visibility dropping to just 50 metres.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.