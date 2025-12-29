Delhi fog LIVE Updates: Smog hits capital, visibility drops to 50 m at IGI airport — trains, flights delayed, cancelled

Delhi fog LIVE Updates: Dense fog blanketed the national capital on Monday morning as low visibility disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Besides flight disruption, even trains were running late by hours.

In the wake of low visibility conditions due to fog, Delhi Airport in its passenger advisory issued at 7:00 AM said, "Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT Ill conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. For the latest flight updates, please contact your respective airlines. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience caused."

Several flights were delayed and cancelled as extremely low visibility prompted operations under CAT Ill conditions. Indigo, SpiceJet and Air India issued travel advisories warning about delays and change in flight schedules.

