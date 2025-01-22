Delhi fog: Nine trains are running late, and several flights were delayed due to poor visibility.

The delayed trains include Brahmaputra Mail, Poorva Express, Purushottam Express, Suhaildev SF Express, Vaishali Express, Kalindi Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express, Vikramshila Express, and Kalka SF Express.

On January 22, 2025, Delhi recorded 19.76 °C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.05 °C and 24.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 40%, and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The air quality index (AQI) level today is 240.0, indicating poor air quality.

Dense fog has been delaying trains in recent days. On Sunday morning, January 19, nearly 41 trains were delayed due to a thick blanket of fog.

Some trains running late due to dense fog on January 19 included the Amrapali Express, Lichchhavi Express, Purushottam Express, Mahabodhi Express, Sapt Kranti Express, Sarvodaya Express, Gondwana Express, Sangam Express, Chhattishargh Sampark Kranti Express, Bhopal Express, Mewar Express, New Delhi Intercity SF Express, Dhauladhar Express, Dakshin SF Express, and Indore SF Express.

On January 17, almost 27 trains were running hours late due to reduced visibility, creating significant delays for passengers and challenging during the peak winter season when fog frequently affects transportation, reported ANI.

As cold wave gripped parts of Delhi, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents and night shelters to shelter homeless people, reported ANI.

Apart from Delhi, parts of North India are witnessing dense fog as well.

On January 20, devotees at Mahakumbh Mela 2025 gathered in the Maha Kumbh mela amid the fog. According to the IMD, fog conditions will be waning from January 21 onwards.