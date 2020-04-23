NEW DELHI : After a delivery boy from a food joint tested positive for coronavirus, scores of online food delivery executives here are facing trouble to meet their targets. They told ANI that not many people are now ordering food online due to the scare of the spread of coronavirus.

"The demand for the online food has come down drastically. We have to work for 15-20 hours a day to earn little money. Although, we take all the precautions but no one is now willing to eat food from outside now after one of the executives developed COVID-19," said a delivery boy while speaking to ANI.

"We are only delivering the food at the main gates. We have gloves, sanitizers for our safety. Our temperature is also checked everyday by the company. But, still people are not ordering food," said Akash Gupta, another delivery executive while speaking to ANI.

A couple of weeks back, 72 families were put in home quarantine in the Malviya Nagar area after a food delivery boy tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had stated that 17 other delivery boys linked with the infected person have also been placed under institutional quarantine.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.