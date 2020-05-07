Delhi: For social distancing reasons, e-token system launched for liquor sale

New Delhi: Days after long queues and a 70% hike, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi Government on Thursday launched a website where customers can book a slot at a nearby store to purchase alcohol. This comes after the week saw long lines outside stores selling alcohol and social distancing norms not being followed.

Delhi is among the top three India states with the highest number of cases of Covid-19. In the third phase of the lockdown, the central government has given some relaxations by which standalone liquor shops were allowed to be open. The government said that in order to curb violations of social distancing norms, crowding and law and order issues during the sale of liquor in the city, they had decided to introduce the e-token system.

"In a bid to ensure social distancing and to stop overcrowding at the liquor shops the Delhi government on Thursday launched an e-token service to buy liquor. The Delhi government took this decision to encourage people to avoid long queues by applying for an e-token with time slot at any nearby shop to buy liquor. Any person can apply for an e-token through the following link https://www.qtoken.in/," a statement from the government said.

"While applying, name and phone number will be required and the e-coupon will be sent at the registered mobile number, through that e-token the person will be allowed to buy liquor from the nearby shops. This will be an additional facility to reduce overcrowding at the liquor shops," the statement added.

On Monday, the government opened approximately 150 stores across the national capital. However, due to long lines and overcrowding, the authorities had to shut a large number of stores. The government also imposed a 70% special corona cess on the retail price of alcohol on Monday night. However, even after the hike, long lines were still seen outside stores selling alcohol.

Share Via