NEW DELHI : Amid a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi , officials on Sunday said that four judges and almost 5% of the staff of the Supreme Court of India had tested positive for the deadly virus.

The apex court had on 2 January had put on hold the regular physical mode (hybrid) for two weeks starting from 3 January, keeping in mind the alarming surge in Covid cases.

The official said that 150 staff members and at least four judges have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The apex court has nearly 3000 staff members and 32 judges.

A Covid-19 testing facility has been set up on the apex court's premises and it is operational from Monday to Saturday.

“In view to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus infection and sudden upsurge in the cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, it is reiterated that the entrants to the Supreme Court premises, i.e. the registry staff, staff of the coordinate agencies, advocates and their staff etc., particularly those who may be showing any symptom(s) similar to those notified for Covid-19 infection(s), may kindly get themselves tested at such facility...," a circular read.

Delhi on Sunday, recorded 22,751 fresh Covid cases, 10,179 recoveries, and 17 deaths in a day.

