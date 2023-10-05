Delhi, four other NCR cities in India’s most-polluted list in past year: Study
A study conducted by independent think tank Climate Trends and tech firm Respirer Living Sciences has said that Delhi remained the most polluted city in the country in the year ending September 30, with a PM2.5 concentration of 100.1 micrograms per cubic metre, which is three times the government's safe limit, PTI reported on Thursday.