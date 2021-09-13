According to initial reports, several people are feared trapped under the debris of the building. Police and local administrative officials have reached the site to overlook the rescue and relief operations. Construction works were underway in the building when the incident took place.

“Teams of local police, MCD, NDRF among others are present to undertake rescue operation. We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris. One person rescued so far. He sustained head injury and has been sent to hospital," said NS Bundela, Joint CP, Central Range,Delhi.

A total of 3 persons including 2 children have been rescued till now from under the debris after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area according to the Fire Department.

A person trapped under the debris was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said, adding that the rescue operations were still underway.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, said Atul Garg, the director of DFS.

Total seven fire tenders were rushed to the site, he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi,"The accident of building collapse in Sabzi Mandi area is very sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work, through the district administration, I myself am monitoring the situation,"when loosely translated in English.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging have disrupted the normal, everyday life in various parts of Delhi.

Due to incessant rains in the national capital, several routes were either partially or completely waterlogged causing disruption in traffic movement. Several areas were submerged due to continuous heavy rain. Waterlogging was also witnessed near RK Puram, Moti Bagh, India Gate, Delhi Airport, Minto Bridge, ITO, Dwarka, Palam, and Madhu Vihar area.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.