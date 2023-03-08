Delhi: Four-storey building collapses within seconds. Watch video1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 11:36 PM IST
- Videos of the incident captured by the locals show the four-storey building collapsing within seconds.
A building in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital collapsed on Wednesday, but no casualty has been reported, a Delhi Fire Service official said. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that around 3 pm, a call was received about a building collapse in the Vijay Park area near the Sai Baba temple here.
