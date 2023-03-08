A building in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital collapsed on Wednesday, but no casualty has been reported, a Delhi Fire Service official said. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that around 3 pm, a call was received about a building collapse in the Vijay Park area near the Sai Baba temple here.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The debris is being cleared, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said SHOs of Jafrabad and Bhajanpura have been rushed to the spot.

The area has been cordoned off. BSES and the fire brigade have also reached the spot and started the rescue operation, the police officer said, adding the building's owner has been identified as Aarif Malik.According to police officials, the fire department received information at 3:05 pm. The fire department officials have reached the spot.

Videos of the incident captured by the locals show the four-storey building collapsing within seconds.

The 20-year-old building, built on a 25-square-yard plot was abandoned some time ago, police said. Earlier on March 1, a four-storey building collapsed after catching fire in north Delhi's Roshanara Road but fortunately, there was no loss of life, said police.