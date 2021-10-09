The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a statement regarding a fake recruitment website. The DMRC said that a fake website by the name dmrccareer.in has been created which has attempted to imitate its official website and is offering employment opportunities to job aspirants.

The fake website is asking for money from the respondents and some people have become the victim of the cyber fraud by this weblink, the Delhi Metro added.

Additionally, the DMRC said that a dozen of social media accounts are also trying to misguide job aspirants by promising employment opportunities in the DMRC.

"The general public is hereby warned again that DMRC’s employment notifications appear only on its official website –delhimetrorail.com," it added.

"Delhi Metro’s employment processes are done as per the government rules. The recruitment process in DMRC is fully computerized and transparent and selection is purely based on the merit of the candidates," the DMRC added.

The DMRC advised job aspirants to exercise caution while applying for job opportunities. IT urged the job seekers to apply for a job in Delhi Metro from DMRC's official website.

"The DMRC has initiated necessary action against this website as per the laws in place. The general public is also requested to immediately bring to our notice any such fake recruitment based online or an offline activity, in the future," the statement said.

