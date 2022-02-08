Starting next week, the Delhi government will resume its free pilgrimage tour for the senior citizens - 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana'. On 14 February, a train will leave for Dwarka, Gujarat, while on 18 February, another train will leave for Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

The city government arranges pilgrimage tour for senior citizens for free. Under this scheme, the pilgrims get to visit Vaishno Devi, Shirdi, Rameswaram, Dwarka, Puri, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan and other sites. Last year, the city government added Ayodhya to the list.

The Kejriwal government in 2019 launched the free pilgrimage scheme under which people aged 60 years and above and their attendants are provided free pilgrimage every year. Initially, there were five pilgrimage sites under the scheme and later, seven more sites were added to it.

Senior citizens availing of free pilgrimage are issued certificates by the MLAs of their respective areas. The ministers of the Delhi government and the chairman of the Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti also issue certificates to the applicants.

The Delhi government bears all the expenses on the pilgrimage, including the travel, food and accommodation charges. Facilities like paramedical staff and attendants are also provided during the journey.

