Delhi: Free travel in electric buses for 3 days; Kejriwal flags off 150 e-Buses

The government also urged people to ride its e-buses, take a selfie, post it with the hashtag #IrideEbus on their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook handles
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today flaged off 150 electric buses. “Please take care of them, don't make them dirty," PTI quoted CM Arvind Kejriwal.
“We launched 150 buses today, 150 more would be added next month. We aim to launch over 2000 such buses within a year. Over the next 10 years, ₹1862 crore is being spent by Delhi govt, Centre is giving 150 crores for this," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi: Free e-bus ride for 3 days starting today
The people of Delhi will be able to travel free of cost for three days -- from May 24 to May 26 -- in the electric buses plying on the roads of Delhi.
The transport department in an official communication on Monday said, "All the officers and the operational crew of DTC may be informed accordingly and not to insist commuters for purchase of tickets, during the aforesaid period of 03 days in all pure electric buses of DTC."
The major routes on which these buses will run include Route No. 502 between Mori Gate and Mehrauli Terminal and the IP Depot -Connaught Place - Safdarjung - South Extension -Ashram - Jangpura -India Gate route.
The government also urged people to ride its e-buses, take a selfie, post it with the hashtag #IrideEbus on their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook handles. The top three entries will have a chance to win an iPad.
These buses emit zero smoke, have CCTV cameras, GPS, 10 panic buttons, ramps for differently abled, etc.
These buses emit zero smoke, have CCTV cameras, GPS, 10 panic buttons, ramps for differently abled, etc.