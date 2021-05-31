Delhi received a fresh stock of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines for the 45 plus age group on Sunday, AAP MLA Atishi said, and lamented that vaccination for the youth at government centres has been shut for more than a week owing to lack of jabs for this category.

Issuing the vaccination bulletin, Atishi said they received over 25,000 doses of Covaxin and over 83,000 doses of Covishield on Sunday.

The total vaccine stock with Delhi has reached 4,80,050 for the category above 45 years of age, she said.

"This means, now we have four days of Covaxin and 20 days of Covishield stock in Delhi for the 45 plus age group, frontline workers and healthcare workers.

"There are 64,070 doses of Covaxin available with the Delhi government. In such a case, they will only be used to administer the second dose. There were many people who were inoculated with the first dose more than a month back and were waiting for the second dose," she said.

Atishi pointed out that it has been more than a week since the government vaccination centres were shut for the 18-44 age group.

"The youth can only get vaccinated at private hospitals. There is no commitment yet on the vaccination for them. According to the Centre, we will receive an installment of vaccines for this category on June 10. There is a commitment of 5.5 lakh vaccines," she added.

Atishi said Delhi needs at least 50 lakh doses for the youth.

"As the process of unlocking will commence, it will be the youth who will have to step out of their homes. We urge the Centre to give vaccines for them," she said.

Vaccination is the only way to stop the third wave of the pandemic, the AAP legislator stressed.

"It is a worrisome issue that if the third wave comes and it has more cases than the second wave, then it will be very difficult for the city of Delhi to cope with it.

"People will also be saved from this and the spread of disease as we will be able to reach herd immunity if vaccinated on time. We urge the Central government to make vaccine doses available to the youth of Delhi, so that the government of Delhi can get the vaccination done as soon as possible," she added. PTI SLB HDA

