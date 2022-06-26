In the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has increased the annual fee for grant and renewal of various trade licences for 2022-23. The maximum hike in the licence fee is for five-star hotels--a ₹10,300 hike. The 5-star hotels that come under NDMC will be required to pay ₹75,300 instead of ₹65,500 from now onwards. Guesthouses with over 100 beds will have to shell out ₹30,100 annually instead of the earlier ₹26,200.

