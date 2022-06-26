Delhi: From cinema halls to hotels, civic body hikes trade licence fee. Details here1 min read . 07:03 AM IST
- Delhi: NDMC revises licence fee; Guesthouses with over 100 beds will have to shell out ₹30,100 annually instead of the earlier ₹26,200
In the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has increased the annual fee for grant and renewal of various trade licences for 2022-23. The maximum hike in the licence fee is for five-star hotels--a ₹10,300 hike. The 5-star hotels that come under NDMC will be required to pay ₹75,300 instead of ₹65,500 from now onwards. Guesthouses with over 100 beds will have to shell out ₹30,100 annually instead of the earlier ₹26,200.
The fee for guesthouses up to 20 beds has been increased to ₹3,000 from ₹2,600; ₹7,500 instead of ₹6,500 for those with 21-50 beds; ₹15,000 instead of ₹13,100 for 50-100 bedded facilities; and ₹30,100 instead of 26,200 for those with over 100 beds.
Cinema halls, dancing halls in hotels, clubs, and spas will have to pay ₹7,500 instead of ₹6,500.
While cafes and coffee shops with up to 50 seats will be required to pay ₹7,500 instead of ₹6,500. Restaurants and coffee shops with more than 50 seats will be required to pay ₹15,000 which was previously ₹13,100.
The annual licence fee for butchers, fishmongers, and poulters has been increased from ₹1,300 to ₹1,500.
According to an NDMC official, "Annual revision in the health licence fees for grant and renewal of various trades licenses for carrying out business activities like hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, lodging houses, sweet shops, small stalls and kiosks selling daily eatable items, etc., in NDMC area has been (retrospectively) effected by NDMC with effect from April 1".
The NDMC has not increased the licence fee for laundry services, boilers, diesel generator sets, hawkers, chef arts, dry cleaners, etc.
