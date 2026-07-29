Delhi: FSSAI suspends Park Plaza Hotel licence over hygiene lapses, expired food products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the food licence of Delhi-based Park Plaza Hotel, operated by Mahagun Hotels, after uncovering multiple food safety violations, including the use of degraded cooking oil and poor hygiene standards.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the FSSAI said it has suspended “the licence of M/s Park Plaza based in Shahdara, Delhi, with immediate effect.”

“Following a thorough inspection, multiple critical and gross non-compliances were observed,” the FSSAI said.

During an inspection, the food safety regulator found that the hotel was using heavily deteriorated, darkened cooking oil for frying, making it unsafe for human consumption.

Officials also reported serious sanitation issues across the premises. The inspection revealed water leaking into walk-in chillers, stagnant water from broken floor tiles, and a significant infestation of flies and cockroaches in food-handling areas.

There was “visible fungal growth on tomatoes and beetroot, and spoiled lemons stored for active use,” said the regulator.

FSSAI further noted that the establishment had failed to maintain proper segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, ingredients and utensils. Inspectors also discovered live earworms within the food preparation area, highlighting major lapses in food safety practices.

In addition, authorities seized 63.60 kilograms of expired food items stored for use in food preparation, raising concerns about compliance with food safety regulations.

The action comes amid a broader enforcement drive by FSSAI. In recent months, the regulator has taken action against several energy drink and alcoholic beverage manufacturers for misleading claims and labelling violations, and has issued notices to multiple e-commerce platforms.

According to FSSAI, these enforcement measures are initiated based on consumer complaints, suo motu action and routine inspections conducted by food safety officers.

The regulator has also been publishing details of its enforcement actions against food business operators and e-commerce firms on social media platforms, including Instagram, to increase public awareness.

Also Read | FSSAI issues notices to alcoholic beverage makers over flavour, age claims

FSSAI has directed the hotel to rectify all violations and comply with prescribed food safety norms within 15 days. Failure to address the deficiencies could result in the permanent cancellation of its licence.

FSSAI penalises Sopan Restaurant for serving sub-standard food on Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Expressway The FSSAI on Saturday said it has imposed a penalty on Sopan Restaurant for serving sub-standard food in the pantry car of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express.

In a social media post, the food regulator said an adjudication order had been issued against Sopan Restaurant after it was found guilty of selling food that failed to meet prescribed quality standards.

The action followed the testing of a sample of Nova Flavoured Double Toned Milk collected from Pantry Car No. 15904 of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, where Sopan Restaurant was operating catering services.

According to FSSAI, the milk sample was examined by the State Public Health Laboratory in Assam. The food analyst declared the sample to be sub-standard under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

Following the laboratory findings, the Designated Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, Maligaon, forwarded the analysis report to the manufacturer and the concerned parties for further action in accordance with the law.