Delhi Fuel Ban: Govt would urge SC to allow uniform rules on overage vehicles, says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that her government will urge the Supreme Court to allow uniform rules on overage vehicles in the national capital in line with those followed across the country.

Gupta's remarks came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote to her saying it is ‘irrational’ to imagine that a 10-year-old diesel vehicle has reached its end of life in Delhi while remaining roadworthy and lawful in any other city under the same law.

The L-G said in the letter sent to CM on Saturday that "this appears incongruent with the principle of legal certainty and equal treatment. "

The LG also said the government should file a review petition before the Supreme Court apprising it of the range of initiatives taken by the government in the recent past and the changed circumstances for reconsideration of its order relating to end-of-life vehicles in relation to Delhi-NCR.

Hold the ban, Delhi Govt to CAQM Last week, the Delhi government urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to immediately put on hold the ban on refuelling petrol cars older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in a letter to CAQM chairman Rajesh Verma, said the fuel ban is not feasible and cannot be implemented due to technological challenges.

Starting July 1, all end-of-life (EOL) vehicles— diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years — irrespective of the state in which they are registered, were barred from fuelling in Delhi, according to a directive by the CAQM.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on Sunday, Chief Minister Gupta said the government will heed the people's sentiments before the Supreme Court.

"We will tell the Supreme Court about the pollution control measures taken by the government. The parameters that are applicable in the entire country should also apply to Delhi. We want Delhiites not to face any inconvenience," she said.

When the order to ban fuel to overage vehicles was issued by CAQM, the government was worried since then, she said.

"The previous governments never did anything to control pollution in Delhi. Hence, NGT had to intervene and take such steps. However, now the situation has changed. Our environment minister wrote a letter to CAQM and told them such a provision cannot be implemented in Delhi," she said.

The chief minister said they are committed to providing relief to people.

Gupta also pointed out that if an overage vehicle is denied fuel in Delhi, it can still be filled from neighbouring areas.

‘Ban on end-of-life vehicles in Delhi not new’ The decision to ban end-of-life vehicles from the roads of Delhi as well as NCR (National Capital Region) is not new. A 2018 Supreme Court ruling banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi. A 2014 National Green Tribunal order also prohibits the parking of vehicles aged over 15 years in public areas.

This time, however, the denial to refuel these vehicles at petrol pumps was introduced as a measure to enforce the ban

In the communication to Gupta, Saxena also suggested that the government take up the matter with the CAQM chairman, presenting the entire gamut of facts for reconsidering the directions relating to overage vehicles and keeping them in abeyance at least until the entire NCR region is in a state of preparedness.

Minister Sirsa said the government has accepted the suggestions made by the LG and is moving forward accordingly.

"The chief minister will instruct the chief secretary to act on the LG’s recommendations, including reaching out to the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Our stand is clear — vehicles should be evaluated based on actual emissions, not just their age,” Sirsa told PTI.

Sirsa said that one of the five recommendations, which involved communicating with the CAQM, has already been acted upon.

"We have already written to CAQM. The rest of the suggestions will also be taken up in due course," he said.

Social media has been abuzz with public anger over the ban ever since it was implemented on July 1.

A majority of Delhi vehicle owners (79 per cent) are against the ‘fuel ban for old vehicles’ rule, according to a new survey released on July 3. In the survey by LocalCircles, people were asked whether they supported the Delhi government's new rule that petrol pumps cannot sell fuel to 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles (including two-wheelers).

