Is your dream car suddenly banned in Delhi? Key things to know about fuel ban controversy

Delhi has tightened the noose around all "end-of-life" (EoL) vehicles plying in the national capital, irrespective of their state of registration. Starting July 1, all vehicles — from a two-wheeler to a Maruti to a Mercedes — that exceeded its lifespan or "declared unfit" will be denied fuel at around 350 petrol pumps across Delhi.

The latest crackdown has irked many. Several on social media raised concerns that the move will most impact low—and middle-income families, who can't afford a new vehicle and for whom their car or bike is not just a mode of transportation but an emotion, a need.

The controversy surrounding the Delhi fuel ban spread across social media soon after it was deemed effective on July 1.

Here's your guide to understanding the controversy, the "end-of-life" vehicle, and an alternative for those whose vehicle has been forced off the road.

What has changed since July 1? Under the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), it has been ordered that petrol pumps across Delhi will no longer provide fuel to end-of-life (EoL) vehicles starting July 1.

The move is part of the Delhi government's effort to tackle air pollution.

An official told news agency PTI that the Delhi government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on June 17, which mandate that all petrol pumps must maintain a log, either manual or digital, of all denied fuel transactions involving such vehicles.

The SOPs specify that fuel stations must prominently display signage stating "Fuel will not be dispensed to End of Life Vehicles — i.e. 15 years old Petrol and CNG and 10 years old Diesel 01.07.2025."

The Transport Department has also been directed to initiate immediate legal action against the identified EoL vehicles, including their impounding and disposal, PTI reported.

From November, the ban will be extended to satellite cities around the capital, an area home to more than 32 million people.

What is an end-of-life vehicle (ELV)? The order prohibits refuelling vehicles that have exceeded their prescribed lifespan — 10 years for diesel vehicles and 15 years for petrol vehicles. These are referred to as "end-of-life vehicles" or overaged vehicles.

According to the Automotive Industry Standard-129 (AIS), “End of Life - Vehicles (ELV)” refers to all vehicles which are:

1. No longer validly registered

2. Declared unfit through Automated Fitness Centers

3. Their registrations have been cancelled under Chapter IV of the Act; or due to an order of a Court of Law

4. Self-declared by the legitimate registered owner as a waste vehicle due to any circumstances that may arise from fire, damage, natural disaster, riots or accident etc., or any other reason.

Petrol cars older than 15 years, and diesel vehicles older than 10, were already banned from operating on New Delhi's roads by a 2018 Supreme Court ruling.

A Supreme Court judgment in 2018 banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi. A 2014 National Green Tribunal order also prohibits the parking of vehicles aged over 15 years in public places.

How many old vehicles are currently in Delhi? Over six million such vehicles are plying the city's streets. According to a notice by CAQM dated April 23, 2025, there are around 61,14,728 overaged vehicles as of March 2025.

Will CNG vehicles also be affected? No. An order dated June 27 said, "It is hereby clarified that CNG vehicles shall not be denied fuel. Accordingly, any reference to "CNG" in the SOP should be disregarded."

"The denial of fuel shall strictly apply only to Petrol and Diesel vehicles falling under the applicable criteria," it noted.

How will old vehicles be identified at petrol pumps? Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera systems will be installed at the fuel stations. "These systems shall capture and display the registration details of all vehicles entering the fuelling station premises and identify the EoL vehicles in real-time," the SOP further notes.

What is the scrap value of vehicles? As per the Delhi government transport department, the scrap value for end-of-life vehicle would be determined as 90% of the value of ferrous scrap component of the vehicle.

As per the order, “All the scrap value shall be paid through digital mode only to the bank account in the name of Vehicle owner within 15 days of the vehicle accepted by the RVSF.”

What to do to avoid scrapping your aged car? To avoid scrapping old car in Delhi, a person can get their cars converted to electric or CNG. This could extend their vehicle’s operational lifespan, particularly given existing fuel bans.

CNG conversion is relatively cost-effective, typically ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, the Financial Express reported. It also offers long-term savings as CNG is cheaper than petrol or diesel.

In case one wants to convert to EV, the process isn’t cheap, quick, or simple. As of July 1, 2025, retrofitting an old vehicle with a government-approved electric kit will cost anywhere between ₹3 lakh and ₹6 lakh for most cars—potentially more for sedans, SUVs, or premium models, the Business Today reported.

What's the controversy around the scrappage policy? Atishi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, claimed that under the latest order, vehicles older than 10 years will be denied fuel and will be forced off the roads.

"This means 62 lakh vehicles will have to be removed overnight — 40 lakh two-wheelers and 20 lakh four-wheelers," Atishi said while noting that "most working-class people in Delhi rely on two-wheelers to commute to their offices."

Atishi further claimed that the age of a vehicle has nothing to do with the pollution it causes. "Well-maintained vehicles, even if old, do not emit pollution. An old vehicle does not automatically mean a heavily used vehicle," she was quoted by ANI as saying.

She explained: "Some cars run three lakh kilometres in just seven years, while others, even after 15 years, haven't clocked more than 50,000 kilometres. According to the BJP's order, a vehicle that has run three lakh kilometres can stay on the road, but one that's done only 50,000 must go. If this isn't draconian, what is?."

However, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday that the Delhi government will approach the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) to seek clarity on the issue of vehicles that have passed fitness tests but are classified as overage.

Atishi also alleged that the BJP is colluding with vehicle manufacturers to force mass vehicle replacement. She demanded that the BJP come clean and tell the people of Delhi the exact amount it has received in donations from automobile companies for elections.

Netizens angry, middle-class suffer Massive criticism over the Delhi fuel ban was seen on social media, with one user asking, "Why do high-emission luxury cars get a pass while well-maintained older vehicles are targeted?"

The user highlighted the matter, saying that, “Forcing families to discard affordable, functional cars after just a few years is cruel and burdensome.”

One X user by the name ‘Arun Prabhudesai’ said this policy shouldn’t apply “For those who’ve maintained their vehicle well…There’s a reason why PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificates exist.”

He empathised with people who might “have spent their entire life savings to buy their dream car, taken it on EMI, spent years paying it off and then one day, it’s suddenly banned.”

Another X user flagged that many use second-hand cars, maintain them and they are now forced to dispose off these cars

"We are punished for maintaining our vehicles in good condition rather than getting incentives," a user complained.

One user even joked: "Hero or Zero Trade" — while referring to the incident wherein a man who bought Mercedes for ₹84 lakh had to scrap it for ₹2.5 lakh.

Many social media users also highlighted the plight of middle-income families while the government, auto giants, and insurance companies profit from Delhi's vehicle scrappage policy.

"Auto giants profit. Insurance booms. Govt earns ₹4–10L Cr. Middle class loses its only means of mobility. Again," a comment read.

One Reddit user even did the Math to claim that: “..if you’re forced to scrap a 10-year-old car and buy a new one, the Government could collect ₹7–12 lakhs or more in taxes on a mid-to-high-end vehicle.”

One user said, "As per Delhi govt orders, police today seized overage bikes and handed them over to registered scrappers, who will scrap them and pay the scrap value."

"And just like that, the bike is gone. It could've been the family's only vehicle, the daily commute to work, essential for a job," he added.