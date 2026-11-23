Two members of a Delhi-based gang deliberately purchased Gold-category passes worth ₹5,000 each for singer Diljit Dosanjh's live concert in Ahmedabad to steal luxury phones, according to an Indian Express report. The men wore turbans to blend into the crowd and gain access to the premium section, where they expected concertgoers to carry expensive phones, such as those made by Apple and Samsung.

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The local crime branch (LCB) of Ahmedabad's Zone-2 Police apprehended two men, Mohd Asad Mohd Gulzar, 36, and Ashraf Hussain Nur Hussain Idrishi, 24, and recovered around 11 stolen mobile phones worth ₹4.3 lakh from the duo.

How did police catch the accused? According to the Express report, a police statement said: “Police Sub-Inspector KD Patel and personnel from the Zone-2 Squad were patrolling the Narendra Modi Stadium and its surrounding gates, keeping a watch for suspicious individuals involved in theft when police personnel from the LCB Zone-2 team received information that certain thieves had arrived from Delhi to steal mobile phones at the stadium and intended to leave the premises with the stolen devices once the concert concluded.”

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh questions song restrictions, asks why Coldplay faces no objection

“Acting on this intelligence, the LCB Zone-2 team set up a surveillance point near the gate. They apprehended two individuals in possession of 11 stolen mobile phones,” it said.

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At least eight of the 11 people whose phones were stolen have lodged police complaints so far. Police have also traced the owner of a ninth phone, while the owners of the remaining two devices are yet to approach them, Inspector RV Vinchhi of Motera police station said.

The accused are expected to be produced before a court on Monday, after which police will seek their custody. Investigators intend to question the two suspects to determine whether they were involved in similar thefts in the past.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh concert highlights: India Tour kicked off with packed stadium

Diljit Dosanjh questions restrictions on his songs Dosanjh performed at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday as part of his AURA India Tour. Prior to his performance, Ahmedabad's District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) requested restrictions on certain songs being played at the concert, which allegedly promote alcohol, drugs and gun culture.

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Dosanjh called out "double standards" and questioned the reason for the ban on his songs when international artists are allowed to perform without any restrictions.

Dosanjh recalled Coldplay's performance at the same venue in 2025 and said the band sang "Hymn for the Weekend", which had the words "I'm feeling drunk and high", but there were no objections. He shared the video on his Instagram handle, which featured him addressing the audience at the concert.

"Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue," he said.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.