Even as coronavirus cases in Delhi have begun to decline, the national capital is witnessing a surge of another disease affecting children.

According to several doctors, the disease, called multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), has escalated due to post-Covid complications. Amid the rise in MIS-C cases, Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has set up a dedicated ward for such children.

Dr. Dhiren Gupta, Covid Specialist, and Paediatric Pulmonologist, and Intensivist, Senior consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that almost 70% of MIS-C patients require ICU bed.

Dr Gupta said the hospital has been witnessing at least 10 cases in 24 hours.

"Last year, we also had MIS-C cases but this time the cases are much higher. At Ganga Ram, we have seen as many as 10 cases in 24 hours," he said.

"When the numbers of these patients increased, we thought to get prepare. One of our acute Covid wards that had a very less number of patients (with a decrease in cases) was transformed into an MIS-C ward. Almost 70% of these patients require ICU and presently we have kept a special place in ICU as well as inwards. With increased MIS-C cases, this type of move will always help," he said.

"Many of the hospitals are planning to give separate attention to MIS-C affected children," he added.

Cases of MIS-C have been seen in children during the recovery phase or after two to four weeks of acute Covid.

"If 100 adults infected with Covid-19 require hospitalisation, only 25 of them need ICU whereas, in children out of 100, 70 to 80 require ICU. Thus, they require much more resources than an adult patient. As not all systems are geared up to treat small babies, it is better to remain prepared," Dr Gupta said.

Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) and Member (Health) in NITI Aayog, Dr Vinod K Paul had earlier said, "Covid 19 in children has been found in 2 ways. At first, they have reported pneumonia-like symptoms. In second, some cases of a multi inflammatory syndrome found among children who recently recovered from Covid-19".

The sudden spurt in MIS-C has been observed typically in Covid recovered patients aged between 4 to 18 years.

What is MIS-C?

According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Symptoms of MIS-C

Fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, bloodshot eyes, neck pain, trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, abdominal pain, etc.

