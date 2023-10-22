Meeting chaired by Gopal Rai to discuss implementation of pollution control measures in Delhi

Delhi AQI turns 'very poor': In the wake of worsenin air quality of the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a meeting with officials on Monday.

He will hold meeting with departments responsible for implementing measures to control air pollution. The meeting will take place after Delhi's air quality dipped to “very poor" levels on Sunday for the first time in the season. The degradation of air quality was the result of unfavourable meteorological conditions.

The capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) dropped to 313 on Sunday from 248 on Saturday. 313 comes under very poor category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), had on Saturday directed authorities in the NCR to increase parking fees to discourage private transport and enhance the services of CNG or electric buses and metro trains amid a likely increase in pollution levels.

CAQM is a statutory body responsible for proactively implementing the pollution control plan known as the Graded Response Action Plan.

As Delhi's air quality ceases to improve, authorities have also been asked to enforce a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in 'tandoors' at hotels, restaurants and open eateries. To curb air pollutuon punitive actions are also taken against polluting industrial units and thermal power plants within 300 kms of Delhi.

About GRAP, policy to curb air pollution in Delhi Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is an action plan implemented into four categories, Stage 1 ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

Under stage 1, all the private construction work and demolition projects are suspended. Demolition projects with a plot size equal to or exceeding 500 square metres that are not registered on the state government's portal for remote monitoring of dust mitigation measures are suspended.

Ensuring the proper implementation of guidelines for dust mitigation at construction and demolition project sites and sound environmental management of resulting waste is also part of Stage I.

Stage II measures involve increasing parking fees to discourage private transport and enhancing CNG or electric bus and metro services by introducing additional fleets and increasing service frequency.

Under Stage III, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are prohibited from operating in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Stage III involves a complete halt on construction and demolition work, except for essential government projects, besides mining and stone crushing. It also includes a ban on the entry of light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi and diesel-guzzling trucks, and medium and heavy goods vehicles (except those involved in essential services).

Stage IV includes banning all types of construction and demolition work. State governments are authorised to decide on online classes for school students and work-from-home arrangements for government and private offices during such situations.

