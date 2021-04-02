Delhi Gate intersection trial for safety of commuters starts today

In an official release, DTP informed, "A junction improvement trial for Delhi gate intersection to enhance road safety for all users will be held from April 2, 2021 onwards. Cones, arricades and planters will be placed to carry out temporary infrastructure changes for testing the design. Motorists travelling towards the Delhi Gate intersection are advised to slow down, drive safely, follow traffic rules, and adhere to the temporary installation."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}