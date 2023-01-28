The entry and exit from Gate No. 4 of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station of Delhi Metro will remain closed on 29 January for civil renovation work. The metro authorities informed the commuters on Saturday about the closure and added that passengers can use Gate No 3 for entry or exit.

The authorities added that all services on the Yellow line metro station Rajiv Chowk and other stations of Delhi Metro will function normally.

In other news from the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday laid down the plan to ensure last-mile connectivity in the capital city. The Government of Delhi is planning to launch 1500 e-scooters at 250 locations in the Dwarka area of Delhi, as part of the pilot project.

The decision by the Delhi government was taken after a high-level review meeting on transport reforms by the Chief Minister. He said that the government has procured buses on a large scale and the metro system is also good.

"But last mile connectivity has been a very major concern for a very long. We have found a solution to this finally. We are going to start a pilot project in the Dwarka sub-city by deploying e-scooters in the self-driving system," he said.

"The area of Dwarka in itself contains about 10 metro stations and dozens of bus stops. We have identified 250 locations to deploy 1,500 e-scooters. You can hire the scooter using the integrated card itself that works in buses and metros," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that the helmet will also be attached to the scooter. "You can take it and drive around in the area and drop it anywhere on the 250 locations. All the scooters will contain swappable batteries. The driving range of the scooter will be at least 60 km/charge, max speed will be 60 kmph," he said.

From the day of the tender agreement, 500 e-scooters will be available at 100 locations. "Then another 500 at another 100 locations in the next four months and then another 500 with another 50 locations by the end of the year. The contract will be awarded for seven years. The locations chosen for the contract are the high-footfall areas of Dwarka. The bidding parameter would be the company charging the lowest amount of fare from the consumer," he said.

