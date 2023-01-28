Delhi: Gate No 4 of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to remain close on 29 Jan2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 10:34 PM IST
- The authorities added that all services on the Yellow line metro station Rajiv Chowk and other stations of Delhi Metro will function normally
The entry and exit from Gate No. 4 of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station of Delhi Metro will remain closed on 29 January for civil renovation work. The metro authorities informed the commuters on Saturday about the closure and added that passengers can use Gate No 3 for entry or exit.
