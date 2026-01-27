Delhi gears for Beating Retreat full dress rehearsal: Routes to take, avoid around Vijay Chowk amid traffic restrictions

Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in view of Beating Retreat ceremony full dress rehearsal today around Vijay Chowk. The traffic restrictions on Tuesday will come into effect at 4:00 PM and will be lifted after 6:00 PM, the advisory said.

In a post on X, Delhi Police stated, “In view of Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat Ceremony on 27.01.2026, certain traffic restrictions will be in place.” Urging commuters to take note of the restrictions in place, the traffic police advised motorists to plan their journey in advance and avoid affected stretches.

Routes to take and avoid around Vijay Chowk Traffic restrictions around Vijay Chowk Delhi Traffic Police listed several routes that will be closed for general traffic during the closure period.

following locations will remain closed/restricted for general traffic:.

Vijay Chowk

Raisina Road (from R/A Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk)

Traffic beyond R/A Dara Shikoh Road, R/A Krishna Menon Marg and R/A Sunehri Masiid towards Vijay Chowk

Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and Rafi Marg-> Kartavya Path Crossing

Alternate routes Delhi Traffic Police listed several alternate routes that motorists can take during the mentioned time period.

Ring Road

Ridgo Road

Aurobindo Marg

Safdarjung Road -> Kamal Ataturk Marg

Rani Jhansi Road

Minto Road The Beating Retreat ceremony will take place on 29 January 29, to mark the formal conclusion of 77th Republic Day celebrations. In a novel move, enclosures set up along the Kartavya Path will be named on Indian instruments for the Beating Retreat Ceremony on Thursday.

To guide guests to their enclosures, the layout maps and banners placed at regular intervals on streets near the parade venue will feature the names bansuri, damaru, ektara, esraj, mridangam, nagada, pakhawaj, santoor, sarangi, sarinda, sarod, shehnai, sitar, surbahar, tabla and veena.

This follows the steps of similar labelling used during 2026 Republic Day Parade celebrations when river names were used instead of 'VVIP' and other labels to demarcate the enclosures. A marked departure from the traditional practice, the enclosures were named Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Gandak, Ganga, Ghagra, Godavari, Sindhu, Jhelum, Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Mahanadi, Narmada, Pennar, Periyar, Ravi, Sone, Sutlej, Teesta, Vaigai, and Yamuna. The sesquicentenary of 'Vande Mataram' is the dominant theme of this year's celebrations.

President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who participated in the grand Republic Day celebrations as chief guests will represent the EU in the 16th EU-India Summit, scheduled to take place today. The two presidents will depart on Tuesday after attending the key summit aimed at building on the EU-India strategic partnership.