Delhi gets first-of-its-kind lab to detect Covid variant, results in 3 to 4 days

Delhi 's second genome-sequencing laboratory at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. While opening the facility, he said, "it will help detect new variants of the coronavirus and ascertain their severity."

"Results will come in 3-4 days. We can quickly detect a new variant. This lab is probably the only lab of its kind in northern India," Kejriwal said.

Later he tweeted in Hindi, "Keeping in view the need of the future, a second genome-sequencing laboratory was inaugurated at ILBS today. These labs will help us identify new virus strains and ascertain their severity. People of Delhi will benefit a lot from this technology in the times of coronavirus."





Kejriwal had on Wednesday launched the first genome-sequencing laboratory in the national capital at the LNJP Hospital.

The genome-sequencing laboratory at the state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital will be able to sequence five to seven samples a day, with a turnaround time of about four to five days, a statement had said.

Delhi govt devises new alerting system to tackle 3rd COVID wave

Meanwhile, Delhi government panel devised a colour-coded mechanism to ensure measures to taken in a particular area depending upon the surge. As per the mechanism, the highest 'Red' level alert indicates closure of most economic activities.

The colour-coded response system has been prepared by an eight-member state level expert committee. It will come into effect after getting approval from the Delhi government.

Officials said on Wednesday, the new system has been introduced in order to tackle the possible third wave of Covid-19 in the national capital

The colour codes based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts, they said.

The graded response will involve restricting economic activities as per the level of alert linked with the severity of the pandemic. Shops and establishments of essential goods and services will be allowed to open during all the four levels of alerts, they said.

