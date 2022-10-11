Delhi gets highest rainfall in Oct since 1956, 128.2 mm so far

Delhi gets highest rainfall in Oct since 1956, 128.2 mm so far2 min read . 08:42 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department has reported that Delhi has recorded 128.2 mm rainfall so far this month, the highest for October since 1956
The India Meteorological Department reported that Delhi has so far received 128.2 mm of rain this month, which is the highest recorded precipitation for October since 1956.
The city received 236.2 mm of rain in October 1956, according to the IMD. The highest monthly rainfall in Delhi history is 238.2 mm, which was recorded in 1954.
The 128.2 mm of rain that the city received up until 8:30 am on Tuesday is also the fourth-highest amount of rain the city has ever seen in October.
This month last year, the national capital had received 122.5 mm rainfall.
October 2020, 2018, and 2017 saw no rain in the city, while October 2019 saw 47.3 mm of rain fall.
A cloudy sky and light rain were also foretold by the weather office for Wednesday. In the last three weeks, Delhi has experienced two extended rainstorms.
From 21 to 24 September, the capital had experienced a late monsoon rainstorm due to the interaction of a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system.
However, the current rains are not monsoon showers, which receded from the city on September 29, after giving 516.9 mm rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm, the IMD said.
The torrential downpours, which were brought on by the interaction of an easterly wind trough and a western disturbance, also assisted in reaching the required amount of precipitation for the year (774.4 mm).
Delhi has received 790 mm rainfall so far this year, the IMD said.
Earlier today, the Regional Weather Forecast Centre in national capital Delhi had issued alert that few places in the city are set to receive very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms.
The capital recorded 31% surplus rain in September -- 164.5 mm against a normal of 125.1 mm. A 37% above-average 286.3 mm of rain fall was recorded in July, but only 24.5 mm compared to a 74.1 mm average in June.
(With inputs from PTI)
