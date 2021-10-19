A vaccination centre in the national capital which is having toys, electronic and musical items for kids is said to be the first kid-friendly vaccination centre.

The vaccination centre has been developed keeping in mind the waiting time post-vaccination.

Talking to ANI, Dr Sameer Bhati, Director Star Imaging and Path Labs said," Keeping in mind the waiting time post-vaccination, we have created a vaccination centre so that kids can play, we have also kept toys, electronic and musical items for kids so that they are kept engaged and the vaccination process is completed.

Dr Bhati further said that this is the first vaccination centre with the concept of being kid-friendly.

"We had earlier opened vaccination centres for adults, but this centre which is specifically made for kids will be the first vaccination centre with this concept. If we would need more such vaccination centres which are kid-friendly in future, we will replicate according to the needs."

He said that the cost of vaccination for kids will be decided by the government.

"The cost of vaccination for kids will be as per the rates decided by the government," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 15 new cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Two Covid-related fatalities have been recorded so far this month in Delhi, on October 2 and 10, according to official data.

Only five fatalities due to Covid were reported last month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi stands at 25,089.

On Sunday, 32 new cases and zero death due to the infection were recorded, while the positivity rate was 0.07 per cent.

