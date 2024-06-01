Delhi gets light rainfall, brings respite from scorching heat

IMD has predicted that the city will witness thunderstorms and dust storms, along with rain and strong winds, till June 4.

Delhi rains: In a respite from days of scorching heat, part of Delhi on Saturday received light rainfall. It comes at a time when the temperature of the national capital has been hovering around 50 degrees Celsius for the past several days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier this week predicted that Delhi is likely to see light to moderate showers and gusty winds.

IMD has predicted that the city will witness thunderstorms and dust storms, along with rain and strong winds, till June 4.

Also read: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, 9 more states; 5 on alert for heavy rains On Wednesday, Delhi broke all records of maximum temperature when Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degrees Celsius. IMD on Saturday clarified that there might have been a bias of 3 degree Celsius in the reading. Even so, the temperature was almost 50 degrees Celsius.

Also read: Manipur floods: Houses and vehicles submerged amid heavy rains; PM Modi, Amit Shah take stock of situation This has also impacted the power demand in the capital. On Wednesday, the power demand in Delhi hit an all-time high of 8,302 Mw.

A day later, on Thursday, Delhi power minister Atishi said that the state government has asked the power companies to make 'adequate arrangements' to meet the demand of 9,000 Mw.

"We have been constantly monitoring the electricity supply in the city," she said.

"The peak demand reached 8,300 Mw on Wednesday. We will call electricity companies and review the situation again. We have asked them to prepare to ensure that the demand of 9,000 Mw is met because of the ongoing heatwave."

Moreover, the city is also facing a severe shortage in the water supply. It has requested neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab to help it meet the demand temporarily.

With showers on Saturday, temperature in Delhi could cool down a notch.

However, it would only be a temporary respite. The final relief is likely to come with monsoon, which has already reached Kerala and is likely to react the capital by theendofJune.

