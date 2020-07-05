NEW DELHI : Built in a record time of 10 days, Delhi has got one of the world's largest Covid care facility. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas today.

The facility has two segments -- a COVID Care Centre (CCC), where asymptomatic positive coronavirus cases will be treated and a Dedicated COVID Health Care (DCHC), which will treat symptomatic cases and have an oxygen support system. The CCC will have 90 per cent of the beds, while the DCHC will have the rest.

Created on an emergency basis by the South Delhi District Administration with support of the Ministry of Home Affairs, this coronavirus treatment centre which in Chhatarpur area is said to be the "largest" of its kind in the world.

While the Delhi government has provided administrative support, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is the nodal agency operating the Centre under the name "Operation Corona Warriors".

"Advised to keep special focus on severely ill patients and if required, shift them to dedicated Covid hospitals. Instructed SDMC to ensure cleanliness and sanitation at the centre. Management of Covid centre by ITBP is greatly appreciated," Baijal tweeted. At least 20 patients are expected to reach the facility on Sunday, a senior ITBP official said.

The centre is 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. "The total bed capacity at the centre may go up to 10,200, making it the largest COVID-19 care facility in India so far," the ITBP said in a statement, adding that it is also the "largest such facility envisaged worldwide".

Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas will also help run the centre.

Operationally, the facility has been linked to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. The referral tertiary care hospitals are Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

ITBP will be running the first 2,000 beds with their 170 doctors/specialists and more than 700 nurses and paramedics, a statement said.

