Delhi gets respite from heat as rain lashes parts national capital2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 03:59 PM IST
- Delhi weather: People in Delhi gets relief from the scorching heat as rain lashes parts of the national capital today afternoon.
Delhi on Wednesday witnessed heavy downpour and thunderstorms as rain lashed parts of the national capital. The city had been suffering from sweltering summer and humidity for the past several days and the rain showers provided much-needed relief to the people today.