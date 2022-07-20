Delhi on Wednesday witnessed heavy downpour and thunderstorms as rain lashed parts of the national capital. The city had been suffering from sweltering summer and humidity for the past several days and the rain showers provided much-needed relief to the people today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi today and said, “generally cloudy sky, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms expected."

Delhi today recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature settled at 31 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather forecasting agency, during the next five days, Delhi will continue to witness moderate rainfall and thunderstorms till July 25. The incessant rainfall will result in minor traffic disruption and water logging in low-lying areas.

Earlier on Tuesday, some parts of the national capital received light rainfall, bringing a little respite to residents from sultry weather. However, the maximum temperature settled at 37.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport might get affected today due to Delhi rains in the national capital. Airlines informed the passengers about the same on Twitter and requested them to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," SpiceJet tweeted.

“#TravelUpdate: Due to bad weather (Heavy Rainfall) expected in Delhi, Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit http://airvistara.com or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You," Vistara also said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, several other Indian states are reeling from floods and landslides due to relentless rainfall. In Uttarakhand, rains lashed various roads triggering landslides which led to blockages along the Rishikesh-Kedarnath highway and 89 rural roads.

Heavy rainfall has continued to lash parts of Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala as well. In Kerala, water in six dams is at red alert levels and in one at the orange alert level. These include Ponmudi, Kallarkutty, Erattayar, and Lower Periyar in Idukki, Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode, and Moozhiyar in the Pathanamthitta districts of the state. Whereas an Orange alert was announced in Poringalkuthu dam in Thrissur.

Generally, the IMD uses four codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).