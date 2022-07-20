Delhi gets respite from heat as rain lashes parts national capital

Heavy rainfall has continued to lash parts of Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala as well. In Kerala, water in six dams is at red alert levels and in one at the orange alert level. These include Ponmudi, Kallarkutty, Erattayar, and Lower Periyar in Idukki, Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode, and Moozhiyar in the Pathanamthitta districts of the state. Whereas an Orange alert was announced in Poringalkuthu dam in Thrissur.