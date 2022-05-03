Delhi gets slight respite from blistering heat; temp settles below 40 degrees. 4 updates1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2022, 09:00 PM IST
- IMD said, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius
Delhi on Tuesday had a slight respite from the scorching sun, as the temperatures settled for 38.4 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 43 percent in the evening. The weather office has further said that dust storm or thunderstorm are expected on May 4
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy sky and possibility of development of thunder and lightning predicted on May 4. The minimum temperature settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius.
The Safdarjung Observatory -- the capital's base station -- had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest on a day in April in 12 years, for three consecutive days ending Saturday.
The mercury had come down to 40.5 degrees Celsius Celsius on Sunday as easterly winds barrelled through the capital under the influence of a western disturbance.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category around 7 PM, data from CPCB showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.