Home / News / India /  Delhi gets slight respite from blistering heat; temp settles below 40 degrees. 4 updates

Delhi gets slight respite from blistering heat; temp settles below 40 degrees. 4 updates

The mercury is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in the city till May 6.
1 min read . 09:00 PM IST Livemint

  • IMD said, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius

Delhi on Tuesday had a slight respite from the scorching sun, as the temperatures settled for 38.4 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 43 percent in the evening. The weather office has further said that dust storm or thunderstorm are expected on May 4

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy sky and possibility of development of thunder and lightning predicted on May 4. The minimum temperature settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius.

Check forecast for the next few days:

  • Predicting the weather for the next few days, IMD said another western disturbance is predicted on May 4 and 5. 
  • No heatwave is likely in the city for at least two to three days. 
  • The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle at 27 and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to IMD data.
  • However, the mercury is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in the city till May 6.

The Safdarjung Observatory -- the capital's base station -- had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest on a day in April in 12 years, for three consecutive days ending Saturday.

The mercury had come down to 40.5 degrees Celsius Celsius on Sunday as easterly winds barrelled through the capital under the influence of a western disturbance.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category around 7 PM, data from CPCB showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

