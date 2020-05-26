Delhi-Ghaziabad border: Heavy traffic near Ghazipur, day after border was sealed

A day after the Ghaziabad district administration decided to seal its borders with the national capital, heavy traffic was witnessed today near Ghazipur. Passes and identity cards are being looked at closely before allowing anyone to enter the district.

The sudden decision came after Ghaziabad witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases. The Delhi-Ghaziabad border will be sealed as was done during Lockdown 2.0 till further orders, the District Administration said in an order on Monday.

The sudden decision came after Ghaziabad witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases. The Delhi-Ghaziabad border will be sealed as was done during Lockdown 2.0 till further orders, the District Administration said in an order on Monday.

The order further said those providing essential services, doctors, paramedical staff, police, bank officials, media persons do not need a pass, and their IDs will be sufficient to cross the border.

The order also includes the following:

Trucks, ambulance, and vehicles related to essential services and medical supplies will not need a pass.

Deputy Secretary and officer of the above rank of Deputy Secretary will only need to show their IDs.

Employees working in Delhi government and Central government offices will need an additional pass from their office to ensure that only 33 per cent of employees attend the office as per the guidelines.

In special cases, any pass issued by the Central or Delhi government will be valid.

Advocates working in Delhi courts will be allowed to commute by showing their IDs. With 273 new corona cases reported in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases of COVID-19 rose to 2,606 in Uttar Pradesh.

To mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus, India is under fourth phase of lockdown till 31 May, with some restrictions.