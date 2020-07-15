Delhi -Ghaziabad- Meerut rapid rail construction gathers pace post lockdown

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation(NCRTC) which is building the country's first Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS) on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor on Monday launched the first precast segment at P382 between Guldhar and Duhai.

According to a statement from NCRTC,"The work for the 17 km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is in progress and soon superstructures will be visible"."RRTS viaduct will have the design speed capability of 180 kmph", it further added.

View Full Image There will be 12 segments in the first span of 34 meters.

This achievement is very significant for country’s first RRTS network considering the recent outbreak of Covid19 and the lockdown conditions in the country.

Launching girder which is also known as launching gantry is assembled on piers (pillars) through various stages on temporary supports (which are later on removed before segment lifting).

There will be 12 segments in the first span of 34 meters. It will take around 6 days to launch join and complete this span and afterwards launcher will move towards Ghaziabad side., At present the launcher is between Guldhar and Duhai.

View Full Image The various segments lifted are joined together to make viaduct.

The segments of this corridor are being casted at the Vasundhara casting yard. The various segments lifted are joined together to make viaduct.

The 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will boast a 180 kmph design speed, first of its kind rolling stock in India for regional transit services and will be implemented in phases between the cities.

The corridor will have 24 stations and besides offering high-speed commuter services on the corridor, the infrastructure will also be used for offering local transit services in Meerut.

The trains will reduce travel time from Delhi to Meerut to less than 60 minutes and daily expected ridership is around 800,000 passengers.

Launching of the first girder under the current scenario signifies NCRTC's efforts to complete the project on time.

