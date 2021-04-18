Delhi goes into weekend lockdown: In pics

Delhi goes into weekend lockdown: In pics1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
- Delhi went into a weekend lockdown to break the chain of virus transmission
Delhi went into a weekend lockdown to "break the chain of transmission" as the national capital aims to tackle a steep rise in Covid-19 cases. While weekend curfew will remain in force between 10 pm Friday and 5 am Monday, the other curbs, along with the night curfew, will stay till 30 April, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
However, essential services will be allowed during this period with curfew passes.
"During the weekdays, a majority of people step out to go to work. But during weekends, people mostly step out for activities that can be avoided," CM Kejriwal said, urging people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
The DDMA has made it mandatory for people to obtain e-passes for travel during the weekend curfew hours i.e. from Friday 10 pm till Monday 6 am. DDMA clearly states that only essential services will be allowed.
Delhi recorded 24,375 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest single-day surge till date, and 167 fatalities from the coronavirus infection, also the highest fatality count in a day, according to data shared by the health department here.
Last year, Delhi was under complete lockdown between 22 March and 18 May and after this, the Capital reopened in stages.
