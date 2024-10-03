Delhi shootout: Gold medallist boxer, Deepak nabbed in Naraina showroom firing case, main shooter injured in encounter

Delhi showroom encounter: Police shoot gangster Armaan near Naraina luxury showroom, search for accomplices underway

Livemint
Updated3 Oct 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Delhi Police shot gangster Armaan near Naraina luxury showroom in encounter on Thursday.
Delhi Police shot gangster Armaan near Naraina luxury showroom in encounter on Thursday.(HT_PRINT)

Delhi Police arrested a gold-medallist kickboxer, Deepak, in connection with the firing case at a high-end luxury car showroom in Naraina last month. Another person linked to the firing incident, Armaan, was shot by the police in an encounter, reported ANI on Thursday. 

Gangster Armaan was the main shooter in the firing case, which was done at the behest of a US-based gangster, Himanshu Bhau, reported the news agency. Kickboxer Deepak had won gold medals at multiple international junior championship and had also got a job in Indian Army under sports quota.

"He got a job in the Indian Army in sports quota but later quit it. He is an accredited Wushu coach and runs a kick-boxing coaching centre in Rohtak city in Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel told ANI.

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi shootout: Gold medallist boxer, Deepak nabbed in Naraina showroom firing case, main shooter injured in encounter

