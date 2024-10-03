Delhi Police arrested a gold-medallist kickboxer, Deepak, in connection with the firing case at a high-end luxury car showroom in Naraina last month. Another person linked to the firing incident, Armaan, was shot by the police in an encounter, reported ANI on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gangster Armaan was the main shooter in the firing case, which was done at the behest of a US-based gangster, Himanshu Bhau, reported the news agency. Kickboxer Deepak had won gold medals at multiple international junior championship and had also got a job in Indian Army under sports quota.