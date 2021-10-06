If you are staying in Delhi and your vehicle documents have expired then you don't need to worry. The Delhi government has extended the validity of necessary documents related to vehicles till November 30. These documents include--Driving license (DL), Registration certificate (RC), and Permit.

This is the eighth extension given by the government during the Covid-19 period. The first such extension was given on March 30, 2020. The dates were subsequently extended to June 9, 2020; August 24, 2020; December 27, 2020; March 26, 2021; June 17, 2021, and September 30, 2021.

The Delhi government's decision has come because of the surge in applications for registration with driving licenses and permits. According to Delhi's Transport Department notification, instances of heavy crowding at various driving license centers have been reported. As a result, they have extended the deadline.

However, the Delhi government's Transport Department has directed the vehicle owners to keep updated insurance and pollution under check (PUC) certificates. Car owners will need to get their vehicles checked as not carrying a valid certificate would result in ₹10,000 fine, or suspension of the DL for three months or jail for up to three years.

Additionally, vehicle owners will be relieved from visiting RTO offices in the capital as several services have been made faceless like Transfer of ownership, issue of duplicate RC, change of address in RC, modify e-KYC, and permit-related services.

