Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the implementation of restrictions under GRAP III in the national capital as the air quality index (AQI) turned 'severe' today, December 23, Saturday.

“Under this, construction and demolition activities will be banned. Also, the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will not be allowed," the minister said.

The overall air quality in the national capital stood at 447 in the severe category today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

As per CPCB data at 10.30 am, Anand Vihar recorded 479 AQI, Ashok Vihar recorded 454 AQI, and 452 AQI was recorded in Dwarka-Sector 8. Other areas like IGI Airport recorded 412 AQI, 476 in ITO Delhi, 475 in Jahangirpuri, 460 in Narela, 470 in RK Puram, and 475 in Rohini. Other areas like Shadipur recorded 481 AQI, while Wazirpur recorded AQI at 483.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 'severe’ and above 450 ‘severe-plus’.

The Centre on Friday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR amid worsening AQI in the region.

Under Stage III, restrictions are also imposed on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stated that unfavorable meteorological conditions, including fog and haze, with low wind speed are the major causes behind this sudden spike in Delhi's daily average AQI.

CAQM is a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region. Re-invoking curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the CAQM ordered a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in Delhi-NCR.

